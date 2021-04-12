Khloe Kardashian Shares Look Inside Daughter True Thompson’s Lavish 3rd Birthday Bash

Click to share this via email

Happy birthday True Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s adorable daughter celebrated her 3rd birthday on April 12.

Proud mom Khloe took to Instagram to share a peek inside the lavish bash she held in honour of her only child.

“Happy birthday my sweet True!!!!”, she wrote on Instagram.

“No matter what age you are, You will always be my Baby True,” continued the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star. “You have changed my life in more ways than I ever could have dreamed of.”

Khloe also shared some videos of True’s fun-filled party, which included lots of balloons, a bouncy castle and Disney princesses.

Thompson celebrated by sharing a sweet video of his baby girl, who he affectionately calls “Tutu”.

Meanwhile, doting grandma Kris Jenner was another member of the family who dedicated a post to the cute tot.

“You have the sweetest soul, just like your mommy, and you make us all smile every day,” she said.