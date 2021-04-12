Raine Stern, Andrew Marshall Battle It Out On ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

Raine Stern and Andrew Marshall went head to head on Monday’s episode of “The Voice”.

The Nick Jonas team members were pitted against each other as they put their spin on Harry Styles’ “Adore You”.

“Raine, you know I fought very hard for you,” John Legend said as the song finished. “It was one of my big heartbreaks of this season.”

“I don’t think you really had a chance,” Blake Shelton quipped.

Legend also had praise for Marshall who he felt was the “underdog” and “did the better job on this performance.”

For Kelsea Ballerini, who is filling in for Kelly Clarkson, she thought “vocally” Marshall did better but performance wise she was “more drawn” to Stern. “You are so fun to watch.”

“This one is really tough,” Jonas said while deciding who to save. “This is the strangest and toughest decision on the show yet.”

But ultimately, Stern made it through. Yet all thanks to Shelton, Marshall was saved with a steal.