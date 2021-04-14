Wyatt Pike Breaks His Silence After ‘American Idol’ Exit, Cites ‘Personal Reasons’

“American Idol” Top 16 contestant Wyatt Pike is breaking his silence after abruptly dropping out of the competition this week.

During Monday’s episode, Ryan Seacrest was announcing the Top 12 when he broke the news.

RELATED: ‘American Idol’: Madison Watkins Gets Emotional As She Delivers Powerful Performance Of Sara Bareilles’ ‘Gravity’

“Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best,” Seacrest said.

It isn’t clear why Pike dropped out but the Top 16 performances were taped last week.

Pike had travelled back home to Park City, Utah, last week so with the strict quarantine rules for filming “American Idol” in Los Angeles, Wyatt might have not been able to return in time.

On Wednesday, he shared an Instagram post, revealing he “had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life.”

RELATED: Luke Bryan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss First ‘American Idol’ Live Show

Fan favourites Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts, and Alyssa Wray were all named as part of the Top 16.