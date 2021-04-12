Wyatt Pike Drops Out Of ‘American Idol’ For Unknown Reason

“American Idol” Top 16 contestant Wyatt Pike has suddenly dropped out of the competition.

During Monday’s episode, Ryan Seacrest was announcing who the Top 12 would be when he broke the news.

“Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best,” Seacrest said.

It isn’t clear why Pike dropped out but the Top 16 performances were pre-taped last week.

Pike did also travel home to Park City, Utah as well last week so with the strict quarantine rules for filming “American Idol” in Los Angeles, Wyatt might have not been able to travel back in time.

Fan favourites Grace Kinstler, Hunter Metts and Alyssa Wray were all named as part of the Top 16.