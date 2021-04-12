Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Rare Photos Of Her And Jason Statham’s Son Jack

Click to share this via email

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is sharing an honest glimpse into family life with Jason Statham and their 3-year-old son Jack.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram Story for a candid Q&A with fans.

“Is there any way you can be in the next Fast and the Furious with Jason?” one curious fan asked.

Huntington-Whiteley responded by sharing a photograph of little Jack wearing a t-shirt from the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

“I doubt you’ll see me make a cameo anytime soon, but this little guy might,” she joked.

Another fan asked the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star to reveal her favourite about being a mom.

“When he hugs me and says ‘I love you mama,'” she replied.

A third follower asked the Victoria’s Secret model to share a photograph of her and Statham together.

“Here’s one,” she wrote while posting a photograph showing her holding the British actor lovingly.