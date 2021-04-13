Britney Spears Addresses Fans Who Are ‘Concerned’ About Her Private Life: ‘I’m Flattered’

Click to share this via email

Britney Spears has a message for fans who have been worried about her recently.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Monday, April 12 to address concerned followers.

Captioning a video from her “Touch of Rose” photoshoot, she wrote, “Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life … what can I say I’m FLATTERED !!!”

The 39-year-old star added, “Here’s to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing.”

Spears has been embroiled in controversy over the past number of months due to her conservatorship drama with her father Jamie.

The #FreeBritney movement was founded by fans who believe that the mother of two should be freed from Jamie’s control.

The recent “Framing Britney Spears” documentary also put the spotlight on her conservatorship struggle, as well as the media attacks she has faced throughout the years.

In response to the Instagram post, one fan wrote, “This is the oddest behaviour… I hope you are truly okay girl. We love you.”

Another fan added, “Yes girl! Always empathetic and concerned for you!! We love you!! And we know you love us.”