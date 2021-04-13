Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To DMX: ‘He’s Off To A Better Place And He’s Finally Got His Angel Wings’

Snoop Dogg reminisced about his good friend DMX on Monday’s “Tonight Show”.

Snoop recalled how the pair met at a concert, perhaps in 1994, and they remained friends until DMX’s death on Friday at age 50.

Fallon asked the rapper about his and DMX’s “Verzuz” battle last July, to which he said it “meant the world” to him.

He explained how it gave people “a chance to see two dogs that naturally loved each other, celebrate each other in the name of hip hop.”

Snoop added, “We had God in the building with us that night. That makes me feel good about DMX’s transition to know that he’s off to a better place and he’s finally got his angel wings.”

Snoop also shared how their first meeting in the ’90s inspired DMX’s 1997 track “Get at Me Dog” after Snoop said those words to him.

“That night inspired him to create that song,” he told Fallon.

Snoop insisted, “Legends never die, their soul will continue to bless the world and he was a great spirit who always looked out for everybody. He always prayed for everybody.”

DMX passed away after suffering a heart attack due to a suspected drug overdose.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever,” DMX’s family said in a statement to ET Canada.