Lady Gaga Responds To Online Movement To Record ‘Artpop’ Followup

Seven years later, and Lady Gaga is looking back with pride on a difficult album.

Late Monday night, fans got the hashtag #buyARTPOPoniTunes trending on Twitter, campaigning for the pop star to record a sequel to her 2013 album Artpop.

The movement actually pushed Artpop to No. 3 on the iTunes charts in the U.S. by Tuesday morning, prompting Gaga to respond, opening up about the “pain” that went into producing the album, and her pride in it now.

The petition to #buyARTPOPoniTunes for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart. Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2021

I fell apart after I released this album. Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up 🙌❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2021

Sadly for fans, Gaga’s tweets didn’t actually address whether she has plans to record a followup to the album that spawned hits like “Applause”, though a petition for a sequel album has already collected over 40,000 signatures.

Upon its release in 2013, Artpop debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart but represented a commercial decline from Gaga’s previous albums, and while it received high praise from some critics, response from others was mixed.

In the time since, Gaga has recorded several albums, and starred in “A Star is Born”, for which she won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Gaga is currently in Italy filming director Ridley Scott’s next movie “House of Gucci”.