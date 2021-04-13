Justin Bieber Says Getting Married And Having Kids Is His ‘Calling’

Becoming a family man is Justin Bieber’s destiny.

The Canadian pop star is on the new cover of GQ, and in it he discusses self-reflection, Hailey Bieber, and religion.

“Hurt people hurt people—you know?” Bieber says of some of his past behaviour. “And there’s a quote; I’m trying to remember it. I don’t know if it’s biblical, if it’s in the Bible. But I do remember this quote: The comforted become the comforters. I don’t know if you’ve heard that before. But I really do feel comforted. I have a wife who I adore, who I feel comforted by. I feel safe. I feel like my relationship with God is wonderful. And I have this outpouring of love that I want to be able to share with people, you know?”

He adds of one of his low points, “There was a sense of still yearning for more. It was like, I had all this success and it was still like: I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.”

Justin Bieber – Photo: Ryan McGinley/GQ

Bieber says that it was ultimately marriage and faith that brought him back, explaining that he always felt “compelled” to get married.

“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing,” he says, though he adds of having kids: “Not this second, but we will eventually.”

He also admits, “The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

But he says now of his marriage to Hailey that “we’re just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories. And it’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to. Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into.”