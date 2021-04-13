‘American Idol’: Willie Spence Shows Off Killer Vocals As He Performs Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’

Click to share this via email

Willie Spence was back with another amazing performance on Monday’s “American Idol”.

The 21-year-old showed off his killer vocals as he belted out Rihanna’s “Diamonds”.

Spence sang the song for his original audition, which aired back in February.

Perry gushed on the latest ep, “I think you came in as that diamond in the rough and now you are brilliant!

“You are just evolving… last night you were in a suit and now you’re up here looking all cool.

“Looking awesome and singing amazing, and being young and fresh and still bringing that old soul vibe.”

The singer’s efforts paid off and he’s now through to the Top 12.

Spence had been reduced to tears on Sunday’s show after judges Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan had nothing but praise for his cover of Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain”.

Bryan was absent for Monday’s “Idol” after contracting coronavirus. Paula Abdul replaced him on the judges’ panel.