Paula Abdul Calls Simon Cowell An ‘STD’ As She Returns To ‘American Idol’ Panel

Paula Abdul had an interesting name for her former fellow “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell as she stood in for Luke Bryan on Monday’s show.

Bryan was absent for the latest episode after contracting coronavirus and, due to Abdul’s history with the show, host Ryan Seacrest called on her and former judge Randy Jackson for a mini-reunion.

The only person missing was Cowell, as Abdul pointed out.

Abdul said, as Seacrest pulled up Jackson on a video call, “I’m so excited to see Randy!”

Jackson replied, “Miss Paula Abdul, it feels like old times, right?” as Abdul said: “Yes, it does! We’re just missing the STD.”

Paula Abdul on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

She then clarified, “Super, talented, debonair,” as Katy Perry shouted off-camera “Simon!”

Seacrest looked confused.

Abdul could then be seen saying, “I can’t believe I said that.”

“I think Paula’s doing an amazing job, next to the amazing Katy, the amazing Lionel!” Jackson gushed of Abdul’s return to the show.