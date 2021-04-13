Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Slam Police Shooting Of Daunte Wright

Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert have zero sympathies for police officer Kimberly Potter’s reasoning in the death of Daunte Wright, a Black man, in Minnesota.

Wright was shot by Potter during a traffic stop on April 11. Wright subsequently drove several blocks before crashing his vehicle into another and hitting a cement barrier. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Hennepin County medical examiner concluded Monday that Mr. Wright “died of a gunshot wound of the chest and manner of death is homicide,” per the New York Times.

Noah shunned both Potter and her logic on Monday’s episode of “The Daily Show”.

“You have got to be f**king kidding me,” Noah began. “A man was killed at a traffic stop because the police officer mixed up their gun and their Taser? Is that even supposed to be a legitimate excuse?”

“Tragic mistakes” happen occasionally, Noah clarified, but “maybe if the police weren’t so quick to draw any weapon, then maybe people wouldn’t die because of a mix-up from Officer Urkel over here.”

Noah asserted that police officers simply do not care because they appear to be exempt from justice.

“If you’re surprised that a member of the military is having his rights abused, then you need to understand the police don’t give a s**t,” Noah continued. “They don’t care if you’re a member of the military, they don’t care if you’re a beloved member of the community, they don’t care if you’re recording them.”

“S**t, they don’t even care if they’re recording themselves. And the reason they don’t care is because they know they’re going to get away with it. And until that changes, they’re just going to keep not caring.”

Colbert echoed Noah’s sentiment on Potter’s alleged mix-up during Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show”.

“The cops determined that he had a warrant out for his arrest, and then as the police tried to detain him, he stepped back into his car, at which point an officer shot him,” Colbert explained. “Angry citizens protested all last night in front of the police station.”

“It’s dangerous when a policeman can’t tell if you’re holding a gun; it’s insane when they can’t tell if they’re holding a gun,” Colbert said. “Now, you might think, Hey, just don’t try to flee, and nothing bad will happen to you — and you would think wrong.”

