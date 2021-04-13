Grace Kinstler Does Ariana Grande Justice With ‘Dangerous Woman’ Cover On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

There’s nothing like an Ariana Grande song to show off your vocal range.

On Monday’s “American Idol”, Grace Kinstler took the stage to perform a cover of the pop superstar’s hit “Dangerous Woman”.

With sultry style, the singer showcased her absolutely powerful voice, hitting high notes with ease and passion.

While Kinstler did occasionally struggle to maintain control over her vocal gift, Lionel Richie nevertheless told her, “It was an ‘Oh my god’ performance. I love what you did.”

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old student was also an audience pick to move onto the Top 12.

“America is reeeeeeeally happy you’re here,” Ryan Seacrest said.