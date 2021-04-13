Chris Hemsworth Fans Spot Something ‘Thor’-Related In His Latest Instagram Post

Chris Hemsworth got everyone talking with his latest social media post.
The actor shared an adorable clip of himself boxing one of his twin sons, who was wearing a red cape and sparkly vest.
He joked he was “introducing the next heavy weight champion of the universe” as the pair showed off their boxing skills.
Fans noticed he was on the set of the upcoming movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” because he was wearing his wig.
Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky also shared a snap of her “A Team.”
The actor posed alongside personal trainer Luke Zocchi, his stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton, and their superhero-dressed son in the cute photo.