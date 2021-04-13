CNN’s Sara Snider Gets Into Heated Exchange With Protester Live On The Air

Police clear a strip mall of demonstrators after issuing orders to disperse during a protest against the police shooting of Daunte Wright, late Monday, April 12, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn.

CNN reporter Sara Snider got into a heated exchange with a protester in Brooklyn Center, Minn, where demonstrators were being suppressed by police in the wake of the shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop this week.

This was quite a moment on CNN. pic.twitter.com/hmszW6h1UF — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 13, 2021

During the exchange Monday night with the man, who chose to remain anonymous, Snider asked what he thought of the situation on the street.

“What I think about this is all the press, and all the extra s**t y’all do, makes this worse,” he told her.

The man also suggested that his appearance on the news would likely be edited to make him look bad, at which point Snider informed him that they were in fact live.

“I don’t care if you’re live or not,” he told her. “Get out of here with all that media s**t that y’all are doing.”

After accusing Snider of trying to make the protesters appear unhinged, he told her to head in their direction to get the real story from them.

“We are going up there,” she informed him. “That’s where we were going when you stopped us.”

Walking away from the exchange Snider said to her audience, “All right, so everybody’s got a hot head right now, as you might imagine.”

Later, on Twitter, Snider asserted, “I’m not going anywhere,” and added that elevated emotion in such a situation is “normal.”