George Clooney, Julianna Margulies & The Rest Of The ‘ER’ Cast Reunite

The cast of “ER” reunited on “Stars in the House” for an Earth Day special to benefit Waterkeeper Alliance, a global non-profit focused on clean water.

The president of Waterkeeper Alliance is Canada’s own Gloria Reuben, who portrayed Jeanie Boulet on “ER”, and the person responsible for bringing the cast together for this virtual reunion.

George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Alex Kingston, Julianna Margulies, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton and CCH Pounder Zoomed in to discuss their memories of the mega-hit medical drama.

“We all of us share a really unique moment in time,” said Clooney of being a part of “ER”. “We went from obscurity to a very different life almost overnight. It was such an exciting thing to be part of.”

Despite the heavy subject matter, said Edwards, the cast kept the tone on the set light. “We laughed non-stop,” he said, joking that the “Friends” set — which was in the soundstage next door on the Warner Bros. lot — “was like a cemetery.” Over on the “ER” set, he revealed, “I feel like I laughed and stayed in love for eight years.”

As Wyle explained, the cast had all agreed that “we’re going to take our work seriously but we’re not going to take ourselves seriously.”

While “Stars in the House” co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley revealed they’d been watching “ER” episodes in preparation of the livestream, Clooney admitted that wife Amal Clooney has also been watching the show — and it wasn’t a good thing.

“It’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things Dr. Ross was doing picking up on women,” he said, joking that it’s “kind of a disaster for my marriage.”

In other section of the livestream, the cast shared their experiences of how the show’s popularity inspired viewers to become medical professionals.

“They saw a Black woman, and then thought if she could do it, so can I,” said Pounder, who played surgeon Dr. Angela Hicks.

“I don’t think a day goes by where I don’t hear from someone saying they were inspired to go into medicine because of our show,” added Wyle.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ‘ER’ family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” Reuben said in a statement to People ahead of the reunion.

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison,” she continued. “We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

