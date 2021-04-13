George Clooney, Julianna Margulies & The Rest Of The ‘ER’ Cast To Reunite

“ER” is getting back together for a cause.

The cast of “ER” will reunite on “Stars in the House” for an Earth Day special benefiting Waterkeeper Alliance, a global non-profit focused on clean water. The president of Waterkeeper Alliance is Gloria Reuben, who portrayed Jeanie Boulet on “ER”.

George Clooney, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards, Alex Kingston, Julianna Margulies, Goran Visnjic, Paul McCrane, Ming-Na Wen, Laura Cerón, Yvette Freeman, Conni Marie Brazelton, and CCH Pounder will all be present for the reunion. The stars will catch up and reflect on their time at Chicago’s County General Hospital.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be reuniting with my ‘ER’ family for a cause that is so close to my heart, and so grateful to Seth and James for allowing us to use their incredible platform to do so,” Reuben said in a statement published by People.

“I’ve been involved with Waterkeeper Alliance for fifteen years, representing over 350 community-based Waterkeepers around the globe, and the work that they do is beyond comparison,” she continued. “We must continue to fight for clean water not just on Earth Day, but all year round!”

The “ER” cast reunion takes place on April 22 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the “Stars in the House” YouTube channel.

