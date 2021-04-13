Selena Gomez To Inspire People To Get COVID-19 Vaccine By Hosting Global Citizen’s ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’

Selena Gomez will host “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” to inspire people globally to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, and H.E.R. will perform at the event, which will stream on May 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations, and the iHeartRadio App.

Partner YouTube will stream a 90-minute extended version of “Vax Live” on the Global Citizen channel, which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba, and the Try Guys.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Drops First Spanish Album ‘Revelación’

A press release confirmed the global broadcast and streaming special “aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere. During the special, Global Citizen, will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough ‘dollars-for-doses’ to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers, that are serving on the global frontlines, in the world’s poorest countries every day. The special will also encourage global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.”

Gomez said in a statement, according to Billboard, “I’m honoured to be hosting ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’. This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

I’m so excited to announce that I'm hosting #VaxLive: The Concert to Reunite the World! I’ll be joining @glblctzn in calling for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all. Tune in Saturday, May 8: https://t.co/GcRFROXS9H pic.twitter.com/CTzjqdon7W — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 13, 2021

“As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Hugh Evans, Global Citizen co-founder & CEO. “There is a light at the end of this tunnel, but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

RELATED: Selena Gomez Addresses Aaron Dominguez Dating Rumours

More information on “Vax Live” can be found at the official website.