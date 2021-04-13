Thomas Rhett Drops Title Track And Music Video Off Upcoming Album ‘Country Again: Side A’: ‘It’s One Of My Favourite Songs I’ve Written’

Thomas Rhett just dropped the title track and accompanying music video off his highly anticipated new album Country Again: Side A.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year winner is the latest country star to release a double album, with the first half arriving on Friday, April 30. Side A will feature his already-released tracks “What’s Your Country Song”, “Growing Up”, “Want It Again”, and the new “Country Again”.

The Valory Music Co.

“I’ve been counting down the days to get this one out to y’all,” says Rhett of the title track. “It’s one of my favourite songs I’ve written yet and honestly just feels ‘full circle’ in so many ways… it’s about the crazy journey I’ve been on over the last decade and ultimately finding my way back home.”

Directed by TK McKamy, the simple video sees Rhett performing the reflective song from an old warehouse-inspired setting and allows the viewer to focus on more than just the visuals and dive deep into the lyrics and meaning behind the song.

“Yeah, I love me some California, but it sure ain’t Tennessee / And my roots down there in Georgia, yeah, they started missin’ me,” he sings. “And I wouldn’t change the things I’ve done or the places that I’ve been / Man, it feels good to be country again.”

Ahead of the album release, Rhett will perform at this year’s ACM Awards, airing Sunday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Global. He’s also up for four awards, including Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.

Side B of the double album is set to arrive later this year.

See the full tracklist for Side A below.

1. “Want It Again” (Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson)

2. “Growing Up” (Thomas Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Josh Thompson)

3. “What’s Your Country Song” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Parker Welling)

4. “Where We Grew Up” (Thomas Rhett, Luke Laird, Josh Miller)

5. “Heaven Right Now” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson, Laura Veltz)

6. “To the Guys That Date My Girls” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson)

7. “More Time Fishin’” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Josh Thompson)

8. “Country Again” (Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley)

9. “Put It on Ice” (featuring Hardy) (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

10. “Blame It on a Backroad” (Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley)

11. “Ya Heard” (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill)