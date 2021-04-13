Zack Snyder Talks Zombies In His Wild ‘Army Of The Dead’ Trailer, Featuring Dave Bautista, A Heist, And A Zombie Tiger

Zack Snyder has found a new group of heroes, ready to face the zombie apocalypse and pull off the ultimate heist in the trailer for “Army Of The Dead”.

Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick, and Hiroyuki Sanada, the zombie-action-heist flick brings an entirely new world to life in the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie.

Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted — break $2 million out of a buried bank vault on the zombie-run Strip in under two hours.

RELATED: Zack Snyder Responds After Leslie Jones Hilariously Live-Tweets Her Viewing Of The Snyder Cut Of ‘Justice League’

“What if once, we did something just for us,” Bautista’s former mercenary-turned-cook Scott asks in the trailer.

But these aren’t your regular run-of-the-mill zombies, they’re “smarter, faster, organized” according to the trailer For Snyder, making them more of a threat was key to “Army Of The Dead”.

“We treat them almost like wolves. They’re sentient,” Snyder tells ET Canada in a Q&A. “They fight in packs and have a pack mentality.”

“The zombie outbreak started in Vegas and the way it was contained was with a wall of shipping containers that were keeping the plague inside,” Snyder explains of the film, which was filmed in an abandoned casino in Atlantic City and in Mexico. “That’s the world we have to enter, it’s been like that a few years, sitting derelict. When Vegas fell it was on fire, got bombed. There was a bit of a war in Vegas so that was a big part of the mythology of the world. Into that world, we have to get guns out and there’s a whole set of rules, so creating it was difficult.”

RELATED: Zack Snyder Happy Henry Cavill’s Digitally Erased Moustache Will No Longer Be The ‘Total Legacy’ Of His ‘Justice League’ Performance

And yes, with it being set in Vegas, there definitely is a zombie Elvis and the most fearsome of all — a zombie tiger.

“The only creatures that are immune from the zombie virus are birds. If birds could get the zombie virus it would be problematic,” he laughs, adding the tiger “tends to show up and change things a little bit.”

For Snyder, a return to the zombie genre more than 15 years after his “Dawn Of The Dead” remake, was all about breaking down the normal cinematic tropes and giving audiences something new and exciting.

“What I love most about it is, for me and this movie, in particular, was deconstructing what a zombie is and who the good guys and bad guys are and how you sort of subvert expectations with how you feel about the zombies,” he adds.

“Army Of The Dead” will open in select theatres on May 14 before arriving on Netflix on May 21.