BTS Army Call Out Parody Mocking The Band And Korean Language

BTS fans will not stand for anti-Asian sentiment.

Over the weekend, Chilean comedy series “Mi Barrio” aired a sketch parodying the K-pop group, including jokes about the Korean language, COVID-19, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Almost immediately, fans of the group, known collectively as BTS Army, stoked a backlash against the show, calling out the jokes for “racism and xenophobia,” and getting the hashtag #RacismIsNotComedy trending on Twitter.

[THREAD] Last night, Chilean comedy TV show #MiBarrio (open TV channel available to the whole country) presented a parody performance of BTS, where all the jokes were based on racism and xenophobia, including mockery of their language, (cont.) video cr; isidoradae pic.twitter.com/tBK8CYbbKs — BTS Chile (@BTS_Chile) April 11, 2021

Here is a translation of the content of the video: pic.twitter.com/dsp3HdIICV — BTS Chile (@BTS_Chile) April 11, 2021

In a statement from “Mi Barrio” on Instagram, the show tried to smooth over the controversy.

“We will continue to improve, learn, listen and strengthen our intention: to bring entertainment to families,” they said, as translated by the New York Times.

BTS have not commented on the controversial sketch but they have been outspoken about anti-Asian racism, saying in March, “We recall moments when we faced discrimination as Asians. We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look. We were even asked why Asians spoke in English.”