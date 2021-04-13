Kelly Clarkson Covers The Chicks’ ‘Gaslighter’

Kelly Clarkson delivers a powerful rendition of The Chicks’ hit song “Gaslighter”.

Clarkson and her house band, Y’all, treated fans of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to a cover of The Chicks’ tune on Tuesday’s “Kellyoke” segment. The group performed a thumping performance of the country track.

“Gaslighter” was released by the group on March 4, 2020 from their eighth studio album of the same name. The song was written and produced by The Chicks and Jack Antonoff. It was the country band’s final release before changing their name to The Chicks.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Faith Hill’s “Keep Walkin’ On”, U2’s “Beautiful Day”, and Gwen Stefani’s “Misery”.