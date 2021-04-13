Demi Lovato Tells Drew Barrymore ‘It’s Never Too Late To Set A Boundary With The World’

Demi Lovato has been through a lot, and has come out the other side with real wisdom.

On Tuesday, the singer appeared on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” to talk about her new YouTube docuseries “Dancing with the Devil”.

RELATED: Demi Lovato On Coping With Fame, Possibly Adopting A Child

“It’s never too late to set a boundary with the world and I learned that,” Lovato told the host. “And I’ve continued to set boundaries where I know it seems like I’ve talked a lot about my life but I didn’t talk about everything and that’s where my boundary is. There’s things that I’ll never share with the world because no one could benefit from them and that’s okay. That’s for me and my treatment team.

Lovato also talked about learning to put herself and her health before her career.

“I was trying something that didn’t work for me now I’m doing something that is working for me and instead of feeling judged by everyone I’m just going to say, ‘Look your opinion about me doesn’t matter to me. I’m doing what I need to do for myself and my wellness, my well-being.’ I’m putting myself first and in front of my career and that’s something I never did before because I was so preoccupied trying to be a sexy feminine pop star that I just ignored like who I am,” she said.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Talks ‘Owning My Truth,’ Collaborating With Ariana Grande On ‘Tonight Show’

“I don’t know, I cut my hair because I just wanted to free myself of all of the gender and sexuality norms that were placed on me as a Christian in the south,” the singer continued. “And when I cut my hair I felt so liberated because I wasn’t subscribing to an ideal or belief placed upon me to be something that I’m not. And now that I’m owning who I am, I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt and that’s because I’m being honest. Secrets keep you sick, I’ve heard that a million times and I fully believe it. Now there’s nothing, there’s no secrets for the world to find out. Like I just put it out there and I’m like, ‘Hey this is me.’”

Meanwhile, Lovato has been getting on by living with one of her friends.

“I am living with one of my best friends, I was just in a — I was engaged to a dude and almost did that and I was like ‘that’s not the life for me,'” he said. “I want to have fun and I want to live with my friends, let’s normalize that.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.