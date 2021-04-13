Christina Aguilera Asked Herself At 40: ‘Why Am I Holding Back’

Christina Aguilera says her 40th birthday was a big revelation.

Aguilera, who entered her fourth decade in December, tells Health about the lessons she is learning at this stage of her life.

“You start asking yourself: ‘Why am I holding back in certain areas of my life? Who am I really living my life for?’ And with age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you,” she says. “I’ve realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” she adds of body confidence. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Covers Sarah McLachlan’s ‘I Will Remember You’

Christina Aguilera. Photo: Coliena Rentmeester — Photo: POLIENA RENTMEESTER

The “Genie in the Bottle” singer opens up about her body image insecurities in her earlier years and learning to accept yourself.

“I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men! I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure. I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it.”

“Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about. As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding— being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”

Aguilera also touches on a moment of weakness she experienced.

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Turns L.A. Home Into Snow Covered Winter Wonderland

Christina Aguilera. Photo: Coliena Rentmeester — Photo: POLIENA RENTMEESTER

“I experienced a lot of trauma in my childhood — I’ve spoken very openly about it,” she says candidly. “But I think that was just part of my path. I’ve definitely had struggles in the past with depression and anxiety — it’s a constant battle to overcome a mind that is anxious, a mind that is always second-guessing. I was in a session last night, and I got into my head.”

“Someone told me if I wasn’t feeling it, we could call it,” Aguilera explains. “I had been feeling like I wanted to end it, but all it took was someone being supportive for me to be like, ‘Wait a second, I’m not giving up on myself like that — let’s go, let’s get it!'”

Aguilera is currently working on an English-language record and a long-awaited follow-up to her debut Spanish-language album.

The latest edition of Health with Aguilera is on sale April 17.