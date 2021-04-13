Taylor Swift Reveals The Inspiration Behind Her Song ‘Hey Stephen’ On ‘Colbert’

Taylor Swift might have a little Stephen Colbert obsession.

In a preview of her upcoming appearance on Global’s “The Late Show”, the singer shared a clip from their conversation, in which the host asks about the inspiration behind her song “Hey Stephen”.

“Is the song ‘Hey Stephen’ about me?” Colbert asks, point blank.

“It’s just the power of music, Stephen,” Swift tells him. “Good songs, they just make you feel like it’s about you.”

She added that it was really fun to record the song again for her new album Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

“To get me back into the same headspace as when I wrote it, I just wanted it be really authentic as an experience, so I dug out my old mood board,” she continues, pulling out a big collage.

“Taylor, those are all pictures of me,” Colbert says, to which she dryly replies and points to one photo, “No. This is a pizza.”

In truth, Swift’s song was inspired by her crush on Love and Theft’s Stephen Barker Liles, who toured with her in 2008, according to Pop Sugar.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.