Lucy Liu, 52, Looks Stunning On Women’s Health Cover: ‘You Don’t Have To Be 20 To Wear A Bathing Suit’

Lucy Liu discusses being comfortable in your own skin, using her voice for good in a new interview with Women’s Health.

Liu, 52, looks incredible on the cover of the magazine, telling readers: “You don’t have to be 20 to wear a bathing suit. With all the flaws and all the life that a body experiences, it’s still something that you should carry with confidence.”

She adds of not having a desire to live her life to please others: “People are going to see you however they’re going to see you. If I kept doing only action movies, I would probably wake up one day and not even know who I was.”

Liu, who has a 5-year-old son Rockwell, goes on to talk about why she decided to use her civic voice for the first time in her career.

“If I have a voice and I can use it for the better, and if it can help influence people to go out and vote,” she tells the mag, adding that Asian Americans historically haven’t voted at the same rate as white Americans: “We don’t think our voices matter, and they do.”

Lucy Liu for “Women’s Health”. Photographed by: Aingeru Zorita

Liu also discusses being one of very few Asian American household names in Hollywood and how unaware she was about the rest of the world’s perception of her: “When people started to label it as ‘dragon lady’ or ‘geisha’ or whatever — I had to look up ‘dragon lady.’

“I literally was like, ‘What is this? I don’t even know what that means!’”

RELATED: Lucy Liu Recalls Early Auditions ‘Where I Looked Like No Other Woman In The Room’

Lucy Liu for “Women’s Health”. Photographed by: Aingeru Zorita

RELATED: Bong Joon-ho Calls On Filmmakers To Speak Out Against Hate Directed At Asian And Black Communities

She says of listening to what is true for her in the moment: “I do what I want according to how I feel. I don’t have to fall into a social norm of ‘now you’re going to get married.’ No! Not because I’m rebelling against it.

“When it’s right, it’s going to be right. But I’m not going to do it for the sake of doing it. Marriage is not on my bucket list. I don’t have a bucket list.”