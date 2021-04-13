Melissa Villaseñor Tells Ellen DeGeneres About Her Failed ‘SNL’ Audition

Melissa Villaseñor may be killing it every Saturday on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, but it almost didn’t look like was a possibility for the comedian.

The star, 33, joined Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and detailed her first audition for the beloved sketch comedy series, revealing it didn’t go so well.

10 years ago, Villaseñor tried out with an impression of Ellen DeGeneres.

“Well, you know that audition, the first one was great and you were in there Ellen,” the actress explained before launching into her Ellen impression. “I don’t remember the bit I did, but I think it had to do with ‘ABC,’ the Jackson Five song.”

“That’s all I remember and I’m sorry it’s so bad,” she laughed.

“But then you didn’t get it,” DeGeneres said.

“I wasn’t ready, I was 21,” Villaseñor replied. “I wasn’t funny.”

DeGeneres added, “And now you appreciate it more probably.”

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET/PT on Global.