Idris Elba’s Mom Is Convinced He’s Going To Be The Next James Bond

Even Idris Elba’s mom Eve wants the actor to be the next James Bond.

The actor has been surrounded by rumours he’s set to play the next 007, when Daniel Craig steps down following the delayed release of “No Time To Die”.

However, Elba seemed unsure about the claims when speaking to Capital Xtra on Tuesday.

it sounds like a Luther movie is well under way, but @idriselba's mum is still holding out hope for that Bond role 😂 cc: @RobBruceK @wavyboysmith pic.twitter.com/wqZerozc8T — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) April 13, 2021

Elba did admit that his mom thinks the Bond role is 100 per cent happening, while confirming a “Luther” movie is on the way.

The star shared of what he’s got coming up, “A ‘Luther’ film is definitely coming, I’m very excited. For the fans that have watched five seasons of ‘Luther’, I owe it to them to take it to the next level, and that’s where a film comes in.

“I know the rumours about Bond have always chased me. Listen, my poor mum is like ‘one day you’re going to get it!’ I was like ‘mum, I’m good, I’ve got Luther’. I’m definitely doing that.”

Elba added, “‘The Suicide Squad’ is coming out this year, that’s a great look. I’m really excited about that. Shout out to James Gunn who directed that, and that whole team.

“And then I’m definitely doing more music. I’ve got a tune that’s coming that I think is gonna be the biggest tune of the summer – just putting it out there, just saying. And I’m just having fun with the creativity.”

Elba previously spoke about being linked to “James Bond” in an interview with Vanity Fair: “James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey. Of course, if someone said to me, ‘Do you want to play James Bond?’ I’d be like, ‘Yeah!’ That’s fascinating to me.

“But it’s not something I’ve expressed, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond.’ Because, by the way, we’re talking about a spy.

“If you really want to break it down, the more less-obvious it is, the better. You just get disheartened [about the rumours] when you get people from a generational point of view going, ‘It can’t be.’ And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin.

“And then if I get it and it didn’t work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That’s a difficult position to put myself into when I don’t need to.”