Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Are ‘Eazy Sleazy’ In New Single And Lyric Video About Anti-Vaxxers

Mick Jagger just dropped a huge surprise for his fans.

On Tuesday, the iconic rock star released his latest single “Eazy Sleazy” featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums, guitar and bass, along with a lyric video.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Memoir ‘The Storyteller’ Coming Out October 5

Written and recorded during the pandemic, the song playfully comments on the challenging moment the world is enduring.

“Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream,” Jagger, 77, sings at one point. “It’s mind control/The earth is flat and cold/It’s never warming up.”

Jagger tells Rolling Stone the lyrics are “a piss-take on conspiracy theories” as the singer — who himself is fully vaccinated — calls anti-vaxxers “irrational”.

“Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it,” he says. “They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.”

The lyric video features Jagger performing from his home, while Grohl joins in remotely from the Foo Fighters’ studio.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Talks Getting A Hospital Visit From Prince Harry

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’,” Jagger said in a statement.

Grohl added, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”