Mick Jagger And Dave Grohl Are ‘Eazy Sleazy’ In New Single And Lyric Video

Mick Jagger just dropped a huge surprise for his fans.

On Tuesday, the iconic rock star released his latest single “Eazy Sleazy” featuring Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on drums, guitar and bass, along with a lyric video.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Memoir ‘The Storyteller’ Coming Out October 5

Written and recorded during the pandemic, the song playfully comments on the challenging moment the world is enduring.

“Shooting the vaccine/Bill Gates is in my bloodstream,” Jagger sings at one point. “It’s mind control/The earth is flat and cold/It’s never warming up.”

The lyric video features Jagger performing from his home, while Grohl joins in remotely from the Foo Fighters’ studio.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Talks Getting A Hospital Visit From Prince Harry

“It’s a song that I wrote about coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism. Thanks to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with him. – hope you all enjoy ‘Eazy Sleazy’,” Jagger said in a statement.

Grohl added, “It’s hard to put into words what recording this song with Sir Mick means to me. It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier……and it’s the song of the summer, without a doubt!!”