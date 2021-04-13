Alyssa Wray Shines With Whitney Houston Cover On ‘American Idol’, Got A DM From Jennifer Hudson

Alyssa Wray is giving her all with this Whitney Houston cover on “American Idol”.

Wrapped in a shimmering gold gown, Wray delivered a powerful rendition of Houston’s “Greatest Love of All”. The “American Idol” hopeful looked supremely comfortable on the stage, a large smile plastered across her face.

Wray’s cover earned plenty of audience applause and a positive reception from judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, plus guest judge and “American Idol” legend Paula Abdul.

“You’re magnetic on stage. There is no doubt about it,” Abdul told the contestant. “You look like a seasoned pro up there. I love how brave you are because it’s not easy to take on a song from Whitney Houston unless you’re going to have defining moments. I think you had some defining moments.”

After her performance, Ryan Seacrest revealed that Jennifer Hudson slipped into Wray’s DMs.

“Girl, yes! Oh my gosh. She said, ‘Alyssa.’ I said, me?'” Wray dished. “She told me I had a big instrument and make them wait for it. And that’s what I had been hearing. But to hear it from my idol was just something special.”