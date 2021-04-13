Nick Jonas Says Priyanka Chopra Is ‘The Source Of A Lot, If Not All’ Of His Musical Inspiration

Nick Jonas has a wealth of inspiration to draw from his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Jonas, 28, dished on his deep love for Chopra, 38, in a new interview for L’Officiel‘s latest cover story.

“I’m not shy about admitting that’s the source of a lot, if not all of my inspiration when I’m writing,” Jonas said. “I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart.”

The Jonas Brothers also mulled on how he is perceived in the industry and what drives him.

“It’s most artists’ dream to be respected and be awarded by their peers. In some ways, I feel like I have been. In others, I don’t. I’m not going to assume that’s because they don’t get [my work], but perhaps I need to get better and push the envelope, push myself,” he considered. “I don’t think I’m underrated, I’ve got room to grow and get better every day.”

Jonas and Chopra got engaged on July 18, 2018 in Greece, on the day of her birthday. They celebrated their engagement one month later in Mumbai and tied the knot on Dec. 1 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.