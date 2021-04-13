Justin Bieber Gives Fans An Inside Look At His Lavish Tour Bus

Justin Bieber is showing off his impressive mobile digs.

The Canadian superstar, 27, joined GQ magazine for a tell-all interview and a tour of his lavish tour bus.

During the virtual tour, Bieber took the mag, and fans, through the stunning bus, revealing some of his favourite memories that have taken place on the vehicle.

“I bought this bus a year ago, and it’s been so good because in quarantine we were able to travel and still stay socially distanced,” Bieber explained in the clip. “There’s something about being in your own safe, comfortable environment. You feel protected.”

But his favourite memory is making mock music videos to Drake’s hits with his friends.

“It was really low-quality, we made it on a flip-cam or something,” Bieber said. “It was a ten-hour bus ride and we made a video to Drake’s song called ‘Find Your Love.’ We had — not real strobe lights — but we had flashlights, and we made this mock music video.”

Bieber also showed off a faux fireplace, one of his many closets and his in-bus infrared sauna.