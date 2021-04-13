Madison Watkins Relies On Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’ To Save Her From Elimination On ‘American Idol’

Madison Watkins found herself in the unexpected position of fighting for her right to move forward on “American Idol”, and she delivered with a spin on Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

Watkins gave her cover an extra dash of spice. In particular, her powerful high note elicited a standing ovation from “American Idol” guest judge Paul Abdul. Judge Lionel Richie was equally impressed but gave the “American Idol” hopeful a warning.

“It’s very clear to me that Madison was singing for the career. Your life story, everything you put out on the floor. No doubt about it. I love your personality on stage. Your smile is infectious, but I’m going to tell you something. The competition is extremely steep,” Richie told Watkins. “What you delivered tonight couldn’t get any better.”

Ultimately, Richie gave Watkins the lifeline and saved her from elimination. She now advances to the Top 12.