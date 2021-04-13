‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France & Husband Rob Reveal They’re Having A Baby Via Surrogate

Tan France is going to be a daddy.

On Tuesday, the “Queer Eye” star took to Instagram to share a tongue-in-cheek photo of his shirtless self, arm covering his chest while holding an ultrasound over his midsection.

“So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!” he wrote, jokingly adding, “No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic.”

According to France, he and husband Rob have enlisted “the most wonderful surrogate,” gushing that they’re “lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer.”

Added France: “Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love.”

Rob France also chimed in via Instagram, sharing a whimsical drawing of their baby in utero.

“We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn’t think it was humanly possible to feel like this. ❤️😭❤️😭,” he wrote in the caption.