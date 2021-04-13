Mehcad Brooks Says He ‘Would Be Blessed’ To Portray DMX On A Biopic

Mehcad Brooks wants to fill DMX’s shoes in a potential biopic about the late Ruff Ryders rapper.

Brooks, who recently portrayed robotic-armed Jax in the new “Mortal Kombat” movie, dished to SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” about DMX’s passing.

“Everybody talks about like, DMX is not the greatest rapper alive,” he began. “I understand that. Everybody talks about Tupac. Everybody talks about Biggie. Everybody talks about Jay Z, Andre 3000, Eminem, Kendrick. Got it. But DMX spoke to me in a way that no other rapper did. DMX was our heavy metal. He was our heavy metal. And I liked Metallica, I liked Mötley Crüe, I liked that kind of stuff.”

Brooks said he would be honoured to portray DMX in a biopic.

“I grew up with a varied taste in music, and so when I heard DMX, I was like, this is our rockstar. This is our heavy metal rockstar. So I grew up just like this [shows fingers crossed] with DMX in my ears the whole time. Listen, I would be blessed, I would honour his memory in such a way, and I would be honoured and humbled, from your lips to God’s ears,” Brooks concluded. “We’ll see.”

DMX was rushed to the hospital on April 2 in critical condition following a heart attack. He was pronounced dead on April 9 at age 50.

SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” airs from 1-3 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126.