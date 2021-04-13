Chadwick Boseman Remembered In Netflix ‘Portrait Of An Artist’ Special

Chadwick Boseman is being honoured in a new special from Netflix.

In “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist”, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad and others share their insight into the late “Black Panther” star’s “extraordinary commitment to his craft,” according to Netflix’s synopsis.

The special, the synopsis adds, provides “an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances.”

“I’m Chadwick Boseman, I am an artist. People call me an actor. I wouldn’t call myself an actor. I would call myself an artist,” the late actor says in a voiceover at the beginning of a new promo unveiled Tuesday.

“You know you have to step up when you’re in his presence,” Davis recalls in the clip. “He’s looking at your work and he’s like, really hyper focused — on the craft, on the process. That’s Chad,” says Davis in the promo.

“He was not going to limit his experience of growth and learning because of cultural differences,” says Rashad.

“Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” debuts on Saturday, April 17.