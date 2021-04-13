Aaron Rodgers Gushes About ‘Cuddle Time’ With Fiancée Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are packing on the PDA at Walt Disney World.

The newly engaged couple joined together for a special “Walt Disney World Minute” interview and spilled on all of their favourite things about the theme park resort and each other.

While revealing the ways they like to unwind as they continue to enjoy their vacation at the Happiest Place on Earth, Woodley, 29, said, “I like a bath, maybe a good glass of wine.”

But Rodgers, 37, had a different idea, “I was going to say cuddle time, but since she went with her own thing, I’m going to say ‘Jeopardy!’ and a glass of scotch.”

Other adorable moments from the pair include when the pair were asked, “What always makes you smile?” Both Rodgers and Woodley pointed to one another.

“This guy,” the actress smiled.

After keeping their relationship quiet, the NFL superstar confirmed he and Woodley were engaged in February.

“For us it’s not new news, so it’s kind of funny everybody right now is freaking out over it,” Woodley later spilled to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show”. “We’re like, ‘Yeah we’ve been engaged for a while.’”