Lizzo On The Ever-Changing Body Positivity Movement: ‘Fat People Are Still Getting The Short End’

Lizzo is breaking down the body positivity movement.

The “Good As Hell” singer, 32, responded to a TikTok user who said, “I really don’t understand why I can’t just exist in my body!” and in her response, Lizzo called out the women who have “co-opted” the movement, leaving behind the ones who started it.

“Because now that body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls, fat people are still getting the short end of this movement,” Lizzo wrote.

@lizzo Please use the body positive movement to empower yourself. But we need to protect and uplift the bodies it was created for and by. ♬ original sound – lizzo

“Big women, big brown and Black women, queer women,” started the movement, she explained, but “are not benefitting from the mainstream success of it.”

Adding, “We’re still getting s**t on, we’re still getting talked about, meme’d, shamed and no one cares anymore because it’s like, ‘Body positivity is for everybody.'”

“Our bodies are none of your f**king business. Our health is none of your f—ing business. All we ask is that you keep that same energy with these medium girls that you praise. Keep the same f**king energy,” Lizzo concluded.

Lizzo is active on her TikTok page, regularly posting about body positivity. Last month, she called out the “fake doctors” who try to diagnose “fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can’t seem to lose weight.”