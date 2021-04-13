Rare Look At A Baby Sperm Whale Nursing In Disney+ Docuseries ‘Secrets Of The Whales’

Disney+ has just unveiled a new clip from an upcoming nature documentary series that reveals a secret about sperm whales that has long eluded marine biologists: how baby whales are nursed by their mothers.

In the clip from the docuseries “Secrets of the Whales”, a sperm whale calf is seen nursing from its mother — something that’s never before been captured on video.

The four-part series from National Geographic has been three years in the making, a labour of love for executive producer James Cameron.

Featuring narration from Sigourney Weaver, “Secrets of the Whales” will also be featured in the May issue of National Geographic magazine’s Ocean Issue, as well as in a companion book.

“Additional never before seen moments featured in the series include: evidence suggesting that Belugas give themselves names so groups can keep track of each other; baby belugas sharing their moms’ call signs, scientists learning that a baby sperm whale suckled from its mother when they saw the footage, 30,000 humpbacks charging down the coast of Australia towards Antarctica and using breeches to talk to each other, and the first cross-species adoption ever recorded; Beluga pod adopts narwhal as part of the pod,” notes the Disney+ synopsis.

“Secrets of the Whales” premieres on Earth Day, Thursday, April 22.