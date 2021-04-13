Olivia Munn Explains How To Fight Anti-Asian Violence in ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Appearance

Olivia Munn made an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to speak her mind about the escalating incidents involving violence against Asian-Americans.

In fact, Munn believes that speaking out about the problem is “not only bringing awareness to our allies and people that we need to help us amplify this message, but it’s also putting out the word to other Asians in our country to say, ‘Hey, we’re in danger right now, be on the lookout, make sure you’re always aware of your surroundings and be careful.'”

Speaking for Asian-Americans, she added, “We’re not safe right now. That’s the really scary thing right now,” noting that many of these hate-fuelled attacks are being committed against the elderly.

As Munn pointed out, Asian immigrants have been “conditioned” to “keep their heads down” and not make waves, resulting in “a lot of underreporting going on.”

Munn advised anyone who witnesses an anti-Asian attack to capture what they see on video. “The least you can do is get out your phone and record it.”

In another portion of the interview, Munn explained how she used her platform as a celebrity to help solve an anti-Asian hate crime.

Host Kelly Clarkson welcomed Munn’s friend, Sam Cheng, who discussed how Munn was able to help him track down the man who attacked his elderly mother, thanks to her social media reach.

Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home,



Canadians can stay informed by following community groups and leaders, including but not limited to: https://nextshark.com/, https://www.dearasianyouth.org/home,

https://www.thepeahceproject.com/ and https://www.asianmhc.org/instagram-partners.

If you or someone you know is experiencing hate-crimes related to xenophobic attacks in Canada you can file a report at: https://www.elimin8hate.org/fileareport.