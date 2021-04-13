‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Trailer And Premiere Date Revealed

By Mona Khalifeh‍, ETOnline.com.

The next season of “The Hills: New Beginnings” is about moving forward. In the newly released trailer for the second season of the MTV reality show, we see the cast try to work through relationships new and old as they navigate through COVID-19 restrictions and a slowly lifting lockdown in California.

We see Audrina Patridge reveal that she shared a kiss with newly single, Brody Jenner, who dives into the reasons behind his highly publicized divorce from Kaitlynn Carter.

“Brody and I, we did kiss,” Patridge shares in the trailer.

The trailer also teases a rift between Heidi and Spencer Pratt who are trying for a second baby and some potential drama between Spencer and Jason Wahler. Wahler is continuing to work through his past substance abuse issues and his marriage as he and his wife, Ashley, await the arrival of their second child.

