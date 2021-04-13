‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Season 2 Trailer And Premiere Date Revealed

The next season of “The Hills: New Beginnings” is about moving forward. In the newly released trailer for the second season of the MTV reality show, we see the cast try to work through relationships new and old as they navigate through COVID-19 restrictions and a slowly lifting lockdown in California.

We see Audrina Patridge reveal that she shared a kiss with newly single, Brody Jenner, who dives into the reasons behind his highly publicized divorce from Kaitlynn Carter.

“Brody and I, we did kiss,” Patridge shares in the trailer.

The trailer also teases a rift between Heidi and Spencer Pratt who are trying for a second baby and some potential drama between Spencer and Jason Wahler. Wahler is continuing to work through his past substance abuse issues and his marriage as he and his wife, Ashley, await the arrival of their second child.

We even see the consummate bachelor, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, contemplate the possibility of a wife and kids. But one of the most shocking moments of all would have to be the return of Kristin Cavallari, who we see at the end of the dramatic trailer. The series will likely touch on her divorce from Jay Cutler and her foray back into the world of dating. Returning cast members include Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Jennifer Delgado, Jason Wahler, Ashley Wahler and Brandon Thomas Lee. Mischa Barton, who appeared on the first season of the show, will not be back for season two. “The Hills: New Beginnings” returns to MTV on May 12th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

