Kenan Thompson Teases Upcoming ‘Home Alone’ Reboot

In addition to “Saturday Night Live” and his new NBC sitcom “Kenan”, Kenan Thompson also has another project in the works: a reboot of beloved holiday comedy “Home Alone”.

Thompson appeared on Monday’s edition of “Watch What Happens Live”, and shared some details on the upcoming Disney+ film with host Andy Cohen.

“It was a long shoot,” Thompson recalled. “It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it’s been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned. But I think they’re getting very close to finishing it.”

According to Thompson, he recently completed rerecording audio for some of his dialogue, something he explained is “usually one of the last steps, so it’s coming up.”

The new “Home Alone” comes from “SNL” writers Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day (who’s also an “SNL” cast member), and will reportedly feature “Jojo Rabbit” star Archie Yates as a kid who goes to war with an adult couple, played by Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”) seeking a priceless heirloom in the kid’s possession that will save them from financial ruin.

Chris Columbus, who directed the 1990 original and its 1992 sequel, was dismissive when he learned of Disney’s plans to reboot his movie.

“Nobody got in touch with me about it, and it’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned,” he said in an interview with Insider in December.

“What’s the point?” he added. “I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of ‘Home Alone’. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it? It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”