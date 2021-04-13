Sylvester Stallone Shoots Down Reports He Joined Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

Despite earlier reports, Sylvester Stallone is not a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Last week, Page Six reported that the “Rocky” star had joined Trump’s private Palm Springs club. “Sly just became a member of Mar-a-Lago,” a “source who saw Stallone at the club last month” told the outlet.

That Page Six story was subsequently picked up by numerous other media outlets, including Fox News, the Miami Herald and The Hill.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Responds After Being Tapped For Arts-Related Role In Trump Administration

However, a rep for the actor insists the report is completely false.

“Contrary to media reports and rumours, Sylvester Stallone is officially not a member of the Mar-a-Lago Club,” Stallone’s rep, Michelle Bega, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “He did not join the organization, he did not pay initiation dues.”

According to Bega, Stallone did pay a visit to Mar-a-Lago to attend a fundraising event in support of an organization that builds animal adoption centres, “and from that event it was mistakenly assumed that he was there as a member.”