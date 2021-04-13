Aaron Rodgers Teases ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants For Missing Green Bay Packers Question

Aaron Rodgers isn’t afraid to get playful as a guest host on “Jeopardy!”. During Tuesday’s new episode, the NFL star couldn’t help but tease the night’s contestants after they missed a sports question that was close to his heart.

The fun moment came after Rodgers read a $400 clue: “In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship Trophies.”

After an awkwardly long silence with no one ringing in, the “time’s up” buzzer rang out and Rodgers threw up his hands in disbelief, revealing the correct answer was, in fact, his own team — the Green Bay Packers.

“Dennis, go again, I guess,” a faux-insulted Rodgers told one of the contestants, who proceeded to pick from the same sports category.

The $600 clue read, “They swept over the NBA, winning the title every year from 1959 to 1966.”

Contestant Erick was click to ring in with the correct response — “Who are the Boston Celtics?” — to which a hilariously dismissive Rodgers responded, “Oh, you know that one, huh? Okay.”

Another priceless Aaron Rodgers @Jeopardy moment. The contestants couldn’t come up with the answer of Packers in the first question, but got Celtics in the second. Rodgers fires back 😂 pic.twitter.com/0cNhVsAzo4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time in Rodgers’ two-week stint as interim guest host — which kicked off last Monday — that his NFL career has factored into the game itself.

In his first night behind the podium, the Packers quarterback couldn’t avoid getting ribbed a little by one contestant, who used his Final Jeopardy answer to make fun of Green Bay’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship back in January.

The controversial loss came after Packers coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal in an effort to win the game, instead of keeping Rodgers on the field to try and score a touchdown.

So, when it came time to reveal the 2-day reigning champion’s Final Jeopardy answer, Rodgers had to do his best to keep his composure as he read out, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

Laughing, Rodgers responded, “That is a great question. It should be correct, but for this game today, that’s incorrect.”

However, it’s been playful and comfortable moments of fun and levity like these that has earned Rodgers some high praise from “Jeopardy!” execs — along with his level of preparation.

Rodgers — who previously won his episode of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in 2015 — said he “watched hours and hours and hours of episodes” to get ready for the role, and admitted that he would jump at the opportunity to become the show’s full-time host.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards praised the footballer for his efforts, saying in a conversation with The Ringer, “Aaron Rodgers came in so prepared it was unbelievable.”

“He approached this like he was breaking down game footage. He watched a ton of episodes and he came in with questions like, ‘Now if this happens, how do I deal with it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t really happen.’ And he said, ‘I saw one! I want to know because I want to be prepared,'” Richards recalled. “He came in prepared like an MVP quarterback would for a huge game.”

“Jeopardy!” airs weekdays. Check here for local listings.



