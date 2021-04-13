Rep Shoots Down ‘False’ Rumour That Jennifer Aniston Revealed Plans To Adopt A Baby During ‘Friends’ Reunion

Click to share this via email

The cast of “Friends” finally reunited for the long-delayed HBO Max reunion special, which was originally slated to take place in a year ago, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the taping, reported TMZ, some European tabloids reported that during the proceedings Jennifer Aniston announced that she was in the process of adopting a baby.

However, a rep for the “Morning Show” star is shooting down that rumour, insisting she said no such thing.

The rumour, a rep told TMZ, is “false and never happened.” The rep also told People that “the story is a fabrication.”

Matthew Perry revealed the taping was taken place in a since-deleted Instagram post, featuring a photo of himself in a makeup chair. “Seconds before eating a makeup brush. Not to mention reuniting with my Friends,” he wrote in the caption.

The official “Friends” Instagram account subsequently confirmed that taping of the reunion special had wrapped

The “Friends” reunion special was initially intended in conjunction with the launch of the HBO Max streaming service last spring.

No air date for the special has yet been announced.