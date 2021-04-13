Paul Sun-Hyung Lee Hosts Livestream Following Final Episode Of ‘Kim’s Convenience’

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is saying goodbye to “Kim’s Convenience” as only he can: by hosting a special livestream broadcast on his Bitter Asian Dude YouTube channel to commemorate the final episode of the beloved Canadian sitcom, which aired its final episode on Tuesday night.

“Join me in My Geeky Basement as I: Reflect upon my 10-year journey of playing Appa in ‘Kim’s Convenience’ on both stage and screen. Give you my thoughts on the final episode. Talk about what the fans of the show have meant to me. Chat with some OG Kimbits. Give away some cool swag and signed KC memorabilia!” Lee wrote in the caption for the livestream (which has completed but can be viewed above).

He kicked things off, appropriately enough, in character as Kim family patriarch Appa to welcome viewers to his “geeky basement,” which Appa described as being “more like a sad man toy hoard,” joking about the piles of “Star Wars” memorabilia littering the room.

Earlier, he spoke with CBC News to discuss how “surreal” the day had been for him, and shared the cast’s disappointment over not being able to “say goodbye” and “take our victory lap.”

Tonight’s episode of Kim’s Convenience wasn’t supposed to be the last — a decision star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee says blindsided him. @AndrewChangCBC #okseeyou pic.twitter.com/pQ0FKCxR4M — CBC News: The National (@CBCTheNational) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, the airing of the final episode was commemorated with social media posts from members of the cast, celeb fans such as “Schitt’s Creek” star Dan Levy — and even a tweet from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“For years, @KimsConvenience has celebrated diversity and championed inclusion,” wrote Trudeau to accompany a video of “Kim’s Convenience” star Simu Liu discussing the importance of diversity in film and television, both in front of and behind the camera.

“Although the show ends tonight, and we have to say ‘okay, see you’ to @SimuLiu and the entire Kim family one last time, let’s continue to #SeekMore representation in the stories on our screens,” he added.

For years, @KimsConvenience has celebrated diversity and championed inclusion. Although the show ends tonight, and we have to say “okay, see you” to @SimuLiu and the entire Kim family one last time, let’s continue to #SeekMore representation in the stories on our screens. pic.twitter.com/AgfWkuQhO2 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 13, 2021

On the eve of what is now to be the series finale of Kim's Convenience, I hoped I'd be at a point where I could speak about it with a clear head. But the truth is I'm still pretty f**king angry. Hours of therapy are sure to follow. You all deserved a proper ending. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) April 12, 2021

To the writers of #KimsConvenience. Thank you Ins, Kevin, Amelia, Clara, Matt, Carly, Sophie, Anita, Sonja, Rebecca, Nadiya, Jean, Barbara, Zlatina, Allana, Kat, Garry, Amanda, Eric, Winter, Emily, Rosamund, and Shebli. It was an honour to act out your stories, words, and jokes. pic.twitter.com/YIOnCCzUU1 — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) April 13, 2021

Sending lots of love to the cast and crew of Kim’s Convenience. Thank you for five amazing seasons. x https://t.co/qzd4BsfaKd — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 14, 2021

Tonight we will watch the series finale of @KimsConvenience. A sincere thank you to the creators, cast and crew for a funny, heartfelt and thoroughly Toronto story over the past five seasons. You've made us proud and we will miss you all. #xoTO#TorontoLovesFilm pic.twitter.com/tf0WnwXRK7 — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 13, 2021