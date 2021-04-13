Serena Williams Docuseries In The Works At Amazon Studios

A new docuseries starring Serena Williams is in the works at Amazon Studios. The studio made the announcement Tuesday, revealing that the untitled project is set to follow the tennis super star‘s life on and off the court.

The documentary is the premiere project of a first-look TV deal Williams signed with Amazon Studios, in which she will work with the company to create scripted and unscripted television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. In an announcement from the studio, Williams said she has a lot of stories she’s “eager to tell.”

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience. I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, spoke of Williams’ prowess on the court and the dedicated advocate she is off of it.

“Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well,” Salke said. “We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

During the opening night of Vanity Fair Cocktail Hour, Live! Williams talked to Michael B. Jordan about the upcoming project.

“We’re already looking at some really feel-good moments and things to produce and to start with,” she said, adding that she hopes to “bring really special stories to film, and to people’s homes.”

For the proud mom, wife and athlete, it’s about the stories that viewers don’t often get to see onscreen.

“For me,” she said, “it’s really just about telling great stories that aren’t told — that are unseen or missed.”

The untitled series is executive produced by Williams, Patrick Mouratoglou, Stuart Cabb, and Tony Pastor.

