Kris Jenner Opens Up About Her ‘Very Respectful’ Relationship With Ex Caitlyn Jenner

It’s been nearly six years since Caitlyn Jenner revealed she had transitioned to female, and the former Olympian’s ex-wife Kris Jenner is reflecting on what that experience was like from her perspective.

“I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years,” she said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, sponsored by sister site Mytheresa.

“And we didn’t know how to process that. And it was a process, it was a shock and then it was a reality. It was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about,” Jenner added.

“What I thought was interesting about that was, I’m sure many people who are fans of our show weren’t expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there’s so many different ways of looking at it,” she explained.

As Jenner recalled, her immediate concern was how the news would affect their daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

“And then I’m their mom, I’m the kids’ mom, so trying to navigate that was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing and I didn’t always know what that meant in that situation,” she confessed.

“I think it’s very respectful,” she said of her current relationship with her ex. “She’s the father of two of my kids, and so that speaks volumes.”