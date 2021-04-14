Bad Bunny Battles It Out With ‘Good Bunny’ James Corden In ‘Late Late Show’ Skit

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s Good Bunny vs. Bad Bunny in a hilarious new “Late Late Show” skit.

James Corden, a.k.a. Good Bunny, explains how the duo came about in the clip, and it wasn’t always plain sailing.

“What I’m most proud of is being part of one of the greatest rivalries in the history of music,” Corden shares.

Bad Bunny adds, speaking to the camera in Spanish, “Man, the rivalry I had with Good Bunny? I won’t lie. It made me the artist I am today.”

James Corden as “Good Bunny”. Photo: Adam Torgerson/CBS

RELATED: Bad Bunny Lands A Diving Crossbody During WrestleMania Debut

The pair speak about their past, including Corden’s smash hit “Carrots 4 Dayz”, which shocked Bad Bunny because it was just so good.

This encouraged Bad Bunny to get in the studio to release “Soy Peor” before Corden came back with “Chocolate Eggs” — a track that almost caused Bad Bunny to give up music because it was “so powerful.”

Bad Bunny. Photo: Adam Torgerson/CBS

RELATED: The Miz Talks WrestleMania 37 Clash with Bad Bunny, Fatherhood & Most Awkward ‘Miz & Mrs’ Moment

The rest is history and the pair end up getting together for an epic duet in the “Late Late Show” studio.

Two rivals finally collabing. pic.twitter.com/krvoF8AH3n — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 14, 2021

Corden also announced a joint world tour in 2022, though Bad Bunny has yet to say yes.